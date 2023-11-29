IN HOT WATER | NBI Bacolod probes agent after allegedly pulling a gun out in restobar

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Bacolod chief Renoir Baldovino said Tuesday, November 28, that an investigation will be conducted against an agent who allegedly pulled out her gun in a resto bar in Bacolod City.

Baldovino said he ordered NBI Agent Janna Navales to surrender her service firearm to their intel officer.

The case stemmed from an incident that happened between the late evening of November 24 and early morning of November 25 along Lacson Street in Bacolod.

The victim, a 20-year-old waiter, alleged that he

attended to Navales and her friends, who were their customers.

After their drinking session, Navales and her group left, however, the NBI agent returned and called the victim's attention and allegedly pulled out her gun while asking him about her friend's jacket and mobile phone, which were allegedly missing.

The incident was also captured by one of the establishment's close circuit television cameras, showing Navales holding her firearm behind her, although she never pointed it at the victim.

Baldovino said their office will forward an incident report and the NBI central office's Internal Affairs Division (IAD) will conduct an investigation.

Baldovino also commented that he will not tolerate such behavior from his personnel.

However, he explained that they have not yet issued a suspension order against Navales as they have to await the recommendations of the IAD.

Navales, meanwhile, has issued an apology to the waiter.*