La Niña guidelines set for Cordillera gov’t agencies

THE Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (DRRMC) said the region is ready for the onset of La Niña as guidelines have been set while El Niño was still in effect.

In an interview on Monday, Office of Civil Defense Cordillera Director Albert Mogol said different agencies have varied preparation efforts.

“There is a synergy of action among the different agencies, allowing for immediate response,” he said.

Local government units (LGUs) that experience flooding have purchased rubber boats while the Department of Agriculture (DA) has ensured the availability of replacement seeds in case of rain damage.

The DA-Cordillera earlier said it has allocated nearly PHP500 million for La Niña readiness.

Food and non-food items have likewise been prepositioned for easier access by LGUs.

“The response cluster led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development has been signing agreements with LGUs and warehouses for the custody of relief and humanitarian supplies at the grassroots for several years, and that is why we can immediately respond to alleviate the people’s sufferings,” Mogol said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast said 70 percent of the weather phenomenon will form this month and will last until the first quarter of 2025.

Pagasa said the country may experience increased tropical cyclone occurrence, which may bring above normal rainfall. (PNA)