La Union on heightened alert for Leon, Undas 2024

THE Province of La Union has raised the red alert status on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as it braces for the possible effects of Super Typhoon Leon and at the same time gears up plans for a safe observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days provincewide.

Upon the directive of Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has already checked and prepared all the necessary logistical assets and resources needed for mobilization.

As Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 is hoisted in the province since Tuesday, October 29, the PDRRMO has started conducting incident monitoring in the 20 component local government units to properly assess the situation.

The PDRRMO said that four teams composed of seven personnel each are on standby to respond to any emergencies.

It will also deploy four teams to monitor the situations in cemeteries in the province in observance of the holidays this Friday and the weekend.

“We have already prepared our rescue equipment ahead of time to respond immediately to those in need of our assistance. The safety of our province mates remains to be our utmost priority,” Ortega-David said.

“We are also anticipating an influx of visitors in our cemeteries that is why we also deployed our PDRRMO personnel to work together with our law enforcement agencies, volunteers and groups in the maintenance of peace, safety and security,” she added.

She also advised the province mates who will be visiting their departed loved ones to abide by safety and traffic standards to ensure order in public order in high-influx places.

La Union PDRRMO Officer-in-Charge Dr. Alvin Cruz said that all teams and assets are all set for deployment.

“PDRRMO is now on heightened alert for Leon to monitor the situations and respond swiftly to any untoward incidents. In case you need any emergency assistance, don’t hesitate to call 911 for immediate response,” Cruz said.

There are also two ambulances, two rescue pick-up, two rubber boats, one jetski and one rescue truck prepositioned. Food items, medicines, and hygiene kits are also on standby.

“We remind our province mates to be alert, vigilant and safe. We also advise those living in the low-lying areas that are prone to flash floods and landslides to evacuate ahead of time to prevent casualties,” Ortega-David said. (PR)