Clean Hands, Brighter Minds: Little Baguio Elementary Transforms Beyond Textbooks

Banga, South Cotabato - Walk into Little Baguio Elementary School in Barangay El Nonok today, and the change is unmistakable. Students are healthier, teachers are better equipped, and the barriers that once hindered learning are steadily disappearing.

Thanks to the support of M Lhuillier, the ML Cares Foundation recently completed a comprehensive initiative addressing sanitation, health education, school supplies, and technology all at once.

At the heart of the project is a newly constructed, gender-responsive comfort room and handwashing station. For young students, particularly girls, access to clean and private facilities goes beyond comfort—it directly affects school attendance. Previously, the lack of adequate sanitation created a silent barrier, keeping some students at home. That barrier has now beenremoved.

Health education took center stage as well. The foundation conducted a Basic Personal Hygiene Education and Training session, teaching students about proper handwashing, cleanliness, and disease prevention.

When children understand the link between hygiene and wellness, they make healthier choices, fall sick less often, and miss fewer school days.

Every student also received school bags stocked with notebooks, pens, and hygiene kits containing soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other essential personal care items. For families managing tight budgets, this support removes tangible obstacles to consistent education.

Teachers weren’t left behind. A new desktop computer and printer now help educators prepare lessons and manage schoolwork more efficiently. Better-equipped teachers deliver better education—a simple but powerful truth.

What sets this initiative apart is its holistic approach. Poor sanitation undermines health education. Lack of supplies limits learning.

Inadequate teaching tools hold back dedicated educators. By addressing these challenges simultaneously, ML Cares has created conditions for lasting change rather than temporary relief.

This initiative exemplifies corporate social responsibility in its truest form: responding to real community needs and committing to outcomes that matter for years to come.

As students and teachers at Little Baguio Elementary settle into their new routines, they finally have the tools, knowledge, and support to focus on what matters most: education itself. (Sponsored Content)