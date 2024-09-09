Ordinance establishing underground cabling hurdles first reading

The Bacolod City Council approved on its first reading an ordinance establishing an underground cabling in the city.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on energy and public utilities.

Puentevella said to ensure compliance by power, telecommunication, and cable network companies to the Philippines Electrical Code and Philippines Electronics Code, National Building Code of the Philippines in the establishment, installation, and maintenance of their wires, cables and other paraphernalia the underground cabling and wiring system project was created as one of the city government’s desire to reduce the number of electrical wires, fire incidents caused by electrical overloading wires, and theft and pilferage in different utility lines.

Section 3 of the proposed ordinances stated that it shall be the priority program of the City Government of Bacolod to undertake efforts to construct and institute underground cabling for all power and telecommunication networks operating in the city.

In pursuit of this, it is the avowed policy of the local government to comprehensively consult all the stakeholders to come up with a suitable approach to lessen the impact of this program on the capital outlays of the concerned utility companies, which includes the phasing of its implementation, it further stated.

Puentevella said this ordinance is enacted to make public utilities in

Bacolod is adaptive and responsive to the challenges brought about by the different calamities and minimizes the disruptions and damages caused by the same to the city’s inhabitants and the economy.

He said they want to adopt measures that will compel the power, telecommunications, cable, and other public utility firms in Bacolod to catch up with the most recent and sophisticated technologies.

He added that this will improve the existing standards and prescribe new regulations in the installation of electrical power, telecommunication, and cable lines.

Puentevella disclosed that this will also maintain, at all times, orderly and properly marked cables and lines that are installed underground to avoid future accidents. /MAP