Bernard Kaibigan, chief marketing officer of the Palawan Group, said, “Panagbenga was established to boost tourism and aid the city’s recovery from the 1990 Luzon earthquake. Today, each flower here represents the perseverance, resilience, and creativity of Filipinos, particularly our Cordilleran brothers and sisters. The festival highlights how communities can rise, rebuild, and flourish together. Through Palawan Group’s involvement, we help ensure that Filipinos across different walks of life have access to reliable financial solutions that enable progress and opportunity throughout the year.”

Beyond the immediate excitement of the parade and public booths, the Palawan Group’s involvement in Panagbenga is part of a broader regional strategy that spans the country’s most celebrated cultural festivals, including the Sinulog and Dinagyang festivals. By aligning its corporate presence with these significant cultural milestones, the company demonstrates its role not just as a service provider, but as an active participant in the economic and social life of Filipino communities. This sustained engagement ensures

that as cities like Baguio grow and their industries evolve, the Palawan Group remains at the forefront, offering a stable financial ecosystem that meets both the traditional and digital needs of the modern Filipino.

