Republic Cement wins presidential awards for environmental preservation excellence, Best Mining Forest

FOR its achievements and best practices in quarry operations, safety, and excellence in mining forestry and quarry rehabilitation, Republic Cement & Building Materials (RCBM) won several awards at the 69th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference at the CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Camp John Hay.

The Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association, in cooperation and partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Mines and Geosciences Bureau, granted RCBM last November 17, 2023 the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) for quarry operations for its Batangas and Teresa plants, the highest recognition in the industry.

Its Bulacan plant received the Platinum Award in the same category.

Republic Cement's Bulacan plant was also recognized as the Best Mining Forest - Non-Metallic Category, while the Teresa plant received the third runner-up commendation in the same category. Its Batangas plant was also named runner-up for Safest Quarry Operations.

"We look forward to rising to the challenge of doing even more moving forward to push the responsible management of environmental and natural resources even further," said RCBM president Lloyd Vicente.

Through this recognition, Republic Cement continues its unceasing commitment to the safe and sustainable operation of its quarries, the continued growth and development of its partner communities; and the protection, preservation, and enhancement of the environment towards building a greener, Stronger Republic. (PR)