Sagada blacklists tour firms, operators for fraud, misrepresentation

THE local government of Sagada in Mountain Province has declared several travel and tour companies and individuals as undesirable and banned them from any tourism activities within the municipality.

Mayor Felicito Dula announced on Wednesday that the Municipal Council passed Resolution 139-2025 on Aug. 8, temporarily suspending multiple travel agencies due to their involvement in deceit, misrepresentation, fraud, and unethical conduct targeted at tourists visiting Sagada.

The resolution highlighted serious allegations against these companies for unauthorized use of images from legitimate accommodations in their online promotions, misleading visitors and causing negative guest experiences.

Further investigation led the Sangguniang Bayan to pass Resolution 156-2025 on Aug. 26, which formally adopted findings against tour organizer Rona Shane Laceda Sanchez and her partners.

Sanchez was declared undesirable in Sagada’s jurisdiction.

The resolution also warned that any tourism-accredited local establishments collaborating with her would face immediate and indefinite revocation of permits and accreditations.

The municipal government also suspended the business permits and accreditations of Bryan Pineda Bonifacio of BOOOK and GOO Travel and Tours and Sanchez’s Footstep Travel and Tours, citing their detrimental impact on the local industry.

Also, local guides and businesses, including Theodore Dangkiw of the Sagada Environmental Tour Guides Organization (SETGO) and Nessey Lodge, received a one-month suspension for violations.

Other individuals and agencies, including those connected through improper referrals or failure to respond to hearings, were also indefinitely barred from operating within Sagada.

These include Najarah Bansao of Van South Travel and Tours, Pheey Fey Feid Darang of Van South Travel and Tours, Bashit Darang, Barry Estrimos, Edmer Albay, and Arce Buendia.

The resolution noted that these individuals failed to appear during scheduled hearings to respond to the complaints filed against them.

Meanwhile, the municipality reminded the following operators to strictly comply with all local tourism ordinances: Dinno De Jesus of Biyahe ni Dino, Joycel Sanchez of Sister Travel and Tours, Jewel Sanchez Rusiana of Jaha Travel and Tours, Lara Lanz Oy, and Rommel Lobos.

Dula emphasized Sagada’s desire to welcome tourists who contribute to the community’s livelihood but firmly condemned unfair practices and abuse within the tourism sector.

“We want everyone to operate responsibly as businesspersons and community members,” he stated in Ilocano.

He also urged visitors to adhere strictly to local guidelines and respect Sagada’s unique culture and the warmth of its people during their stay. (PNA)