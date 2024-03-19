San Carlos City celebrates women’s month, promotes safe spaces

Members of the San Carlos City Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Their Children (CIACAT-VAWC) oriented the 54 representatives of the 18 barangays of the city on R.A. 11313, March 15.

CIACAT-VAWC Secretariat Lavern Rigor said the orientation is part of the National Women’s Month celebration aimed at capacitating barangay representatives on the salient provisions of the Safe Spaces Act or Bawal Bastos Law for them to know how to address complaints at their level.

Atty. Raph Nhey Cabantud of the Public Attorney’s Office discussed the Safe Spaces Act or Bawal Bastos Law and its provisions with the punong barangays, kagawad chairs on the Women and Family Committee, kagawad chairs on Peace and Order, barangay secretaries, tanods and VAWC Barangay Desk Officers.

Cabantud cited the importance of respect for all genders. He also highlighted the role of barangay officials in investigating and acting on gender-based complaints from residents because it is a serious crime that deserves attention.

The event was held in LIGA Conference Room, SCC-Multi-Purpose Hall, Park Marina.

GAD symposium

Meanwhile, the Katingal-an Elementary School community underwent a Gender and Development (GAD) Symposium on the same day at the Gabaldon Bldg.

Said symposium is in line with the celebration of National Women's Month where 153 pupils (35 in Grade 4, 56 in Grade 5, and 62 in Grade 6), 10 parents, and 10 teachers attended.

Asst. Women and Children Protection Desk-PNCO Police Corporal Ma. Krystal Cielo Cabatuan, and PCR-PNCO-2nd MP, 650th Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 (RMFB6) Pat Levi Alforque Pardillo tackled the Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2024 and Anti-terrorism.

Katingal-an ES GAD Coordinator Madelyn Canillo said the activity aimed at educating the school community on women empowerment and gender equality. She said that parents and teachers play a crucial role in shaping the values of children.

Canillo and Katingal-an ES Master Teacher I Rolando Montejo thanked PNP-San Carlos, RMFB6, LGU-San Carlos for supporting the event.

Meanwhile, Pat Pardillo also emphasized the importance of monitoring their children's activity especially the organization they're engaged in; also encouraged parents to report suspicious individuals in their community.

Finance PNCO Pat Roldan Lovero, Assist. Admin. PNCO Pat Rommel Dean Dela Serna, PCPL Lester Dizon, and PSMS Renato Rosagazo were also present at the event. (PR)