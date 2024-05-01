SSS eyes P13.64 million contributions from erring north Luzon firms

The Social Security System (SSS) aims to collect around P13.64 million worth of unremitted contributions from about 56 northern Luzon companies issued with compliance orders during the nationwide Run After Contribution Evaders (Race) campaign Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The simultaneous Race implementation was held in La Trinidad, Benguet; San Fernando City, Agoo and Caba, La Union; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Vigan City, Bantay and Candon City, Ilocos Sur; Bangued, Abra; and Bauko, Mountain Province to assure the protection of at least 660 workers, specially ahead of the commemoration of Labor Day on Wednesday.

“The orders were issued for employers who have reneged with their mandatory obligation to their employees. We are issuing orders as a reminder of their obligation, for them to settle and comply,” SSS Baguio branch head Nancy Umoso said.

Umoso said SSS implements RACE on a monthly basis, with a minimum target of five companies found in the system to have violated their obligations.

“Today’s activity is more relevant especially with Labor Day being celebrated tomorrow,” she said.

Of the total firms issued with compliance orders, eight are from this city. These companies have about 236 employees who are set to benefit from their employers’ compliance to SSS rules.

The SSS hopes to collect around P9.72 million worth of dues from the eight employers which operate a restaurant, laundry shop, land surveying services, construction firm, veterinary clinic and hotels.

Protection of benefits

Umoso said Race implementation is aimed at educating both the employers and employees about the mandatory SSS membership.

Aside from Race, SSS' other efforts to register and enlist private sector firms and employees include the e-center in villages, and e-Wheels or the mobile SSS registration booth, the Bookkeepers and Employers’ Day, and the KaSSSangga, which is for job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) employees working in the government.

Umoso said at least 10 government agencies in the Cordillera have agreed with the SSS for the contribution payments of their JO and COS employees.

There are currently 125,000 employees registered with the SSS-Baguio, aside from the about 70,000 self-employed members.

“While they are young, we encourage them to be a member for their protection,” she said. (PNA)