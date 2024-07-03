Baguio

Talisay CSWD conducted general assembly and livelihood assessment

Photos: CSWD Talisay
Photos: CSWD Talisay
Photos: CSWD Talisay
Photos: CSWD Talisay
Photos: CSWD Talisay
Photos: CSWD Talisay

Mga Juana, uma-arangkada! Barangay Matab-ang Council for Women General Assembly and Livelihood Assessment

On July 29, 2024, the Barangay Matab-ang Council for Women hosted a significant General Assembly and Livelihood Assessment. The event, held at the Barangay Hall, was a milestone in the ongoing efforts to uplift and empower the women of the community.

Present are our CSWD Officer, Mam Dionela Madrona,  Talisay City Council for Women Chair, Engr. Erlou P. Penado Women Focal, Ms. Krishna Mae Cordero, Women Unit Coordinator, and Ms. Marivic Kikuchi and Barangay Kagawad Villarin.

More news

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph