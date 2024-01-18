Veggies from Benguet sell like hotcakes among Bulakenyos

LOW-PRICED highland vegetables from Mankayan, Benguet generated huge sales from Bulakenyo consumers who flocked to the Kadiwa retail selling activity of the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) Regional Field Office-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) held in front of Bulacan Capitol gymnasium on Wednesday.

"The provincial government of Bulacan, through the Provincial Agriculture Office, (and the) DA-CAR have catered to hundreds of Bulakenyos who bought 2,500 kilograms of assorted fresh vegetables totaling more than P40,000 sales in just half a day," Gov. Daniel Fernando said in his statement on Thursday.

Several varieties of produce, including Chinese cabbage, "sayote" (chayote), cabbage, broccoli, Baguio beans, bell pepper, carrots, cauliflower and cucumber were sold at affordable prices of P10 to P70 per kilo.

The conduct of Kadiwa retail selling activity aims to benefit the consumers in Bulacan, as well as to support the Cordillera farmers.

It was reported there has been an "oversupply" of highland vegetables, specifically cabbage and Chinese cabbage, at the major local trading posts in Benguet, resulting in a high volume of unsold and low prices of produce.

The Provincial Public Affairs Office of Bulacan said residents of the province enjoyed huge savings through the Kadiwa, citing that the volume of delivered vegetables was meant for two days of sales but was sold out in just half a day.

Fernando said the province of Bulacan is one with the national government in implementing strategies that will help achieve food security as well as give aid to food producers to sustain the production of affordable goods. (PNA)