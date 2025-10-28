Wear masks during Undas, DOH-CAR warns amid spike in flu cases

HEALTH officials in the Cordillera region are urging the public to wear face masks in crowded places, including cemeteries, as people prepare to observe All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2, 2025.

Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) Regional Director Amelita Pangilinan said in a message Tuesday that large crowds visiting cemeteries could increase the risk of infection.

“We encourage the public to wear their face masks to avoid getting infected, especially with a lot of people bumping into each other at the cemetery,” she said.

The Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, during its “Oplan Undas” pre-disaster risk analysis meeting on Monday, flagged the rising cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI), particularly with the onset of the cool, dry “Amihan” season that brings more cough, colds and similar ailments.

Pangilinan said wearing masks, frequent handwashing and keeping the immune system strong remain proven ways to prevent both catching and spreading flu-like diseases.

City Health Officer Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes also reminded residents to protect themselves by wearing warm clothing and getting vaccinated against flu.

She underscored the importance of proper hand hygiene, especially before and after eating or preparing food, using the restroom, changing diapers and cleaning the home.

Baguio City logged 2,947 influenza-like illness cases from Jan. 1 to Oct. 25, according to CHSO data. A report to the City Council on Oct. 27 showed ILI cases rising from late July, peaking in September to early October.

Although cases dipped slightly in October, health officials noted the data remains preliminary due to delayed reports. (PNA)