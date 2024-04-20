1 arrested, over P100,000 illegal drugs seized

A SUSPECT was arrested, while more than P100,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in a buy-bust operation in Cagayan de Oro, the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao reported.

According to the PRO, the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO) apprehended a 49-year-old male on April 18, 2024 at the 9th Street in Barangay Nazareth, this city.

The man, who was a resident of Barangay Boganga in Marawi City, was previously convicted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO reported that the man source his drugs from Marawi City and distributed them in Cagayan de Oro.

Confiscated from the suspect were three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, weighing more or less 15 grams, with an estimated price of P102,000; and P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

The drug suspect is currently under custody of COCPO.

PRO Regional Director PBGen Ricardo Layug Jr. reiterated the commitment of the PRO to aggressive law enforcement operations.

"We remain steadfast in our mission to combat illegal drug activities in the region. Through collaborative efforts from the community and other agencies, we will continue to uphold justice and ensure the safety and well-being of our people in Northern Mindanao," Layug said. (Jo Ann Saplad/SunStar Philippines)