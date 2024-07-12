1 dead, 3 missing in Lanao floods, road clearing ops up

ROAD clearing operations began on Thursday in the flood-affected towns of Lanao del Sur province following heavy rain caused by an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) over the past two days.

The Lanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) provided heavy equipment and additional personnel to the local responders of four municipalities that were damaged by floods.

In a report by PDRRMC officer Shaminoden Sambitory, the four towns were identified as Malabang, Balabagan, Kapatagan, and Marogong.

However, the aftermath caused by flooding resulted in the death of a teenager in Kapatagan, a male aged around 14 to 16 years old, while another male was missing in the said town aged 15.

Two missing children were also reported in Balabagan, which included a two-year-old male toddler and his three-year-old sister; while four were recorded injured.

"Flood waters in the affected areas have already subsided. Search, rescue, and retrieval operation is underway in Balabagan," Sambitory said in the report.

The PDRRM office evacuated 4,990 households from 82 barangays, as the total cost of damages has been assessed. A total of 665 houses were also recorded damaged.

Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. already ordered the immediate distribution of relief packs to the affected population.

As early as July 9, the PDRRMC, headed by Vice Governor Mohammad Khalid Adiong, held an emergency meeting with concerned departments and stakeholders to implement rescue protocols. (PNA)