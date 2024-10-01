1,152 cops secure COC filing in Northern Mindanao

A TOTAL of 1,152 policemen have been deployed across Northern Mindanao as part of security measures as candidates for the May 2025 elections started filing their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

This, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao, is part of their intensified measures to provide a safe and orderly environment as political aspirants submit their candidacies.

Of the total cops deployed, 384 are part of the Police Assistance Desks (PADs) stationed at the different areas where COC filings are taking place, while 768 are quick reaction team personnel who are on standby across the region.

PRO-Northern Mindanao said the cops are all prepared to respond swiftly to any incidents or security concerns that may arise during the COC filing period, from October 1 to 8, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, the acting regional director of PRO-Northern Mindanao, emphasized the importance of maintaining a secure atmosphere during the election process.

"The filing of COC marks the beginning of the election season, and it is crucial that we maintain peace and order to protect the integrity of this democratic process," De Guzman said.

"Our personnel are fully prepared to ensure that the public and all candidates can exercise their rights safely," he added. (Jo Ann Sablad)