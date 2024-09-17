16 NPA members surrender in Army ops

SIXTEEN Communist New People's Army (NPA) terrorist (CNT) members surrendered to the Philippine Army's 4th Infantry Division during a series of military operations in Northern Mindanao and Caraga in the first half of September 2024.

On September 14, 12 CNTs under the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) surrendered to the troops of the 88th Infantry Battalion in Bukidnon due to hunger and exhaustion.

According to Brigadier General Michele Anayron Jr., the commander of the 403rd Brigade, the said rebels were hungry and exhausted because people have been avoiding and do not support them anymore.

"After all, we are all Filipinos and we are very glad that they realized the futility in fighting the government and finally ended the violence once and for all," Anayron said.

The 12 rebels also surrendered 11 firearms, which includes eight M1 Grand Rifles, one M16 Rifle, one M653 rifle, and one homemade shotgun.

On the same day, two other CNTs, who were members of the Sub-Regional Sentro De Gravidad (SRSDG) Westland of the so-called Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC), also surrendered to the troops of the 3rd Special Forces Battalion in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.

On September 8, platoon medic and team leader of the dismantled Guerilla Front 30, SRC Westland, NEMRC surrendered to the 36th Infantry Battalion in Carmen, Surigao del Sur, bringing along two M16 rifles. Another three firearms and war materials were also discovered and recovered by the said troops at Sitio Libas, Barangay Sibahay in Lanuza, Surigao del Sur after the said rebels revealed the location.

On September 7, troops from the 75th Infantry Battalion clashed against around 30 NPA members. Following the encounter, the military recovered four M16 rifles, one M203 GL, one bushmaster rifle, three AK47 rifles, six ant-personnel mines, 10 bandoliers with several magazines and live ammunition, 11 jungle backpacks full of surprise, electronic devices, cellphones, medical supplies, personal belongings, and terrorist documents.

Meanwhile, one NPA rebel was killed during an armed encounter between the troops of 75IB and feeling CTG members.

The military identified the dead CNT as Felipe Tejero Sr., the commanding officer of Platoon7, DGF19, NEMRC. Recovered was one M4 rifle.

An operation conducted by the troops of the 401st Infantry Brigade on September 10 ended with an encounter with the same NPA group. Killed during the clash was Florencio Montella, a political instructor from RSDG, NEMRC, and former secretary, Peasant Department, White Area Committee in Caraga. Recovered from the clash were one M16A1 rifle with magazines and ammunition, two APM blasting caps, three bandoliers, one medical kit, and one backpack.

In a statement, 4ID Commander Major General Jose Maria Cuerpo II lauded the bravery of the rebels who surrendered and abandoned the CTG, citing that this is a glaring manifestation of the group's inevitable collapse.

"The steady reduction of the CTG's manpower and firepower is a clear indication of the effectiveness of our military operations and peace initiatives. As their number is dwindling due to the constant pressure that we exert, we expect their remaining leaders and members to also embrace the path to peace and live a normal life together with their families," Cuerpo said. (SunStar Zamboanga)