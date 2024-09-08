Cagayan De Oro

2 arrested, P1.2-M 'shabu' seized in Misamis Oriental buy-bust ops

2 arrested, P1.2-M 'shabu' seized in Misamis Oriental buy-bust ops
Published on

AUTHORITIES have arrested two suspects and seized P1.2 million worth of illegal drugs in two consecutive buy-bust operations in Tagoloan town, Misamis Oriental.

The Tagoloan Municipal Police Station identified the suspects as "Joel," a 47-year-old resident in Zone 20B, Natumolan in Tagoloan town; and Ronilo, a 22-year-old construction worker and resident in Zone 17, Natumolan, this town.

The police said Joel was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:16 a.m. on September 5, 2024. Confiscated from the suspect were nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing 130 grams, valued at P884,000; a blue pouch; two disposable lighters; a mobile phone; a sling bag; a caliber .45 pistol with one steel magazine; and a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

On the same day, around 4:01 a.m., the police apprehended Ronilo and seized eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing 55 grams, valued at P374,000; a coin purse; and a P500 bill used in a buy-bust money.

According to the Tagoloan Municipal Police Station (MPS), both of the arrested suspects were first-time offenders. Joel and Rolino are currently under their custody for proper dispositions.

Tagoloan MPS said the two suspects will be charged for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. A separate case will also be filed against Joel for violation of th Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Jo Ann Sablad)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph