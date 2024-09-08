2 arrested, P1.2-M 'shabu' seized in Misamis Oriental buy-bust ops

AUTHORITIES have arrested two suspects and seized P1.2 million worth of illegal drugs in two consecutive buy-bust operations in Tagoloan town, Misamis Oriental.

The Tagoloan Municipal Police Station identified the suspects as "Joel," a 47-year-old resident in Zone 20B, Natumolan in Tagoloan town; and Ronilo, a 22-year-old construction worker and resident in Zone 17, Natumolan, this town.

The police said Joel was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:16 a.m. on September 5, 2024. Confiscated from the suspect were nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing 130 grams, valued at P884,000; a blue pouch; two disposable lighters; a mobile phone; a sling bag; a caliber .45 pistol with one steel magazine; and a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

On the same day, around 4:01 a.m., the police apprehended Ronilo and seized eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing 55 grams, valued at P374,000; a coin purse; and a P500 bill used in a buy-bust money.

According to the Tagoloan Municipal Police Station (MPS), both of the arrested suspects were first-time offenders. Joel and Rolino are currently under their custody for proper dispositions.

Tagoloan MPS said the two suspects will be charged for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. A separate case will also be filed against Joel for violation of th Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Jo Ann Sablad)