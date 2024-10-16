2 high-value drug suspects arrested, P544,000 shabu seized in Oro

AUTHORITIES arrested two high-value individual (HVI) suspects and seized P544,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Hillside Village, Barangay Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro on October 15, 2024.

The Police Regional Office - Northern Mindanao apprehended a certain Boss, a resident of Barangay Macasandig, this city; and "Solaiman," a resident of Tacub, Marantao in Lanao del Sur.

The police said the suspects had prior arrests for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Boss was apprehended in 2019, while Solaiman was arrested in 2017.

Recovered from the drug suspects were the 80 grams of suspected shabu worth P544,000, two Android phones, two identification cards, a sling bag, a motorcycle, and a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.

The two suspects are now under the custody of PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 10 for proper disposition. (Jo Ann Sablad)