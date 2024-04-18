2 marine mammals found dead in Caraga towns

BUTUAN CITY – Two marine mammals were found dead by residents in two separate towns in the Caraga Region on Tuesday.

In one of the discoveries, the local government unit (LGU) of Cortes in Surigao del Sur reported the recovery of a dead dugong in the coastal area of Barangay Tag-anongan.

“The dead dugong was spotted by the residents floating in the seawaters in Barangay Tag-anongan,” the Cortes LGU said in a statement Wednesday.

The remains of the marine mammal were brought ashore and reported by local officials to concerned authorities.

The dugong’s cause of death remains undetermined, pending an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a dead sperm whale was found beached in the area of Magpupungko Rock Pools in Barangay Pilaring, Pilar town in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte.

The whale found on Tuesday was already decomposing and was immediately buried.

No laboratory examination was done on dead sperm whale for health hazard reasons, a source from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the Caraga Region who requested anonymity said. (PNA)