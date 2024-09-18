2 suspects arrested, P408,000 'shabu' seized in Oro buy-bust

TWO suspects were arrested after being found in possession of 60 grams of substance believed to be shabu, valued at P408,000, during a buy-bust in Ramonal Village, Barangay Camaman-an, Cagayan de Oro City.

Authorities apprehended a certain "Charles," 27, and "Jade," 34, both residents of Cagayan de Oro.

According to the police, Charles was the primary target of the operation, while Jade was previously convicted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Apart from the P408,000 worth of shabu, the police also confiscated a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects are now under the custody of Police Station 2, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office, for proper disposition.

Charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them.

Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., the regional director of the Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao, assured the public of their commitment to intensify their anti-drug efforts to protect the communities and ensure the safety of the people in the region.

"I urge everyone to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station," Layug said. (Jo Ann Sablad)