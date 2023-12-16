25 youth patients in Oro get free colostomy treatment

FOLLOWING the upgrade of the JR Borja General Hospital (JRBGH) to a level 2 status, the

AROUND 25 youth patients in Cagayan de Oro underwent free treatment under the "Colostomy Freedom" medical mission.

According to Dr. Dures Fe Tagayuna, one of the lead organizers of the said medical mission, the project originated from the American medical missions conducted in the Philippines. At present, it is being continued by the World Surgical Foundation (WSF)-Philippines.

For the Cagayan de Oro leg, the medical mission was attended by volunteer doctors, nurses, and personnel from Philippine College of Surgeons Surgery for the Underserved Regions and for Education, WSF-US, Philippine Society of Pediatric Surgeons (PPS), Philippine Pediatric Society and Philippine Society of Anaesthesiologists.

Of the 40 patients who were scheduled to undergo colostomy, around 25 passed the screening process for the operation.

Colostomy consists of creating an opening of the person's anterior abdominal wall and suturing it into place to provide an alternative opening for one's feces.

Tagayuna said they had patients as young as two years old to as old as 22 years old.

With the JR Borja General Hospital (JRBGH) upgraded to level 2 status, Tagayuna said the hospital was able to provide personnel in support of the mission.

According to the Department Health, a hospital achieves level 2 status once it upgrades its facilities to include intensive care units and hired specialist doctors.

Tagayuna said a medical mission of this scope usually costs a minimum of P3.5 million.

With the donation of half a million pesos by the WSF-Philippines and the assistance of JRBGH and the volunteer doctors and nurses, Tagayuna said they were able to help the 25 youth patients.