3 dead, 5 missing in Bukidnon flash floods

A LOCALIZED thunderstorm has caused severe flooding in central Bukidnon, leaving three people dead and five missing as of Thursday, September 18, 2025 authorities reported.

According to a report by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) 10 (Northern Mindanao), all flood victims were residents of Valencia City.

The fatalities were identified as Larry Labay, 53; Jaya Viña; and King Winston Adran, 13.

Still being searched are Andrea Bistal, 2; Deejay Ark Viña, 4; Princess Kyarah Dacoycoy, 17; Consolacion Dina, 48; and Johnny Borbon.

Valencia City was the most severely affected by the flooding, which began on Wednesday evening. The floodwaters impacted 808 families, or 1,851 individuals.

Mayor Amie Galario has already mobilized local government departments to provide relief and medical assistance and has ordered the suspension of classes.

“Sincere sympathies are extended to all families adversely affected and displaced by the recent flooding,” she said.

Other Bukidnon local government units affected were Maramag, Don Carlos, and Malaybalay City. (PNA)