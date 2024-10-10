3 nabbed, P1.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Bukidnon

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Northern Mindanao arrested three suspects for smuggling cigarettes in Bukidnon on October 6, 2024.

According to PRO 10, personnel from the 1004th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 10 and Kalilangan Municipal Police Station flagged down a truck driven by a certain Almar, 28, at the regional border control point in Barangay Pamotolon, Kalilangan town, Bukidnon.

Almar was accompanied by "Alan," 68, and "Nenita," 64. All of them are residents of Barangay Suarez, Iligan City.

Police said that during the inspection, the duty officer noticed that the suspects' trip ticket did not match the cargo. They also spotted a rim of cigarettes on the front seat. The suspects failed to provide valid documentation for the cigarettes.

Upon confiscation of the truck, the cops found 59 boxes and 596 rims of various cigarettes in the vehicle, valued at around P1,773,000.

The confiscated cigarettes, truck, and arrested persons were placed under the custody of Kalilangan Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. (Jo Ann Sablad)