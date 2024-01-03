5 robbers in Ozamiz mall heist arrested

A CRIMINAL complaint for robbery was filed on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, against five robbers who allegedly stole P35 million worth of jewelry and money from a jewelry store and automated teller machine (ATM) in a mall in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental.

Police Sergeant Adonis Hayahay of the Ozamiz City Police Station said the suspects were arrested during a pursuit operation on the night of January 1, 2024.

Hayahay said the five robbers worked from a small amusement park near Gaisano Mall.

A witness, who was their co-worker, recognized the faces of the suspects.

Around New Year's Eve, the robbers entered the Gaisano Mall's premises by digging a hole underneath the establishment's sewer network leading up to the food court area.

According to police report, the suspects forcibly opened an ATM, taking the cash inside, and stole jewelry from Oro Italia Fine Jewelry Shop and another jewelry shop.

Hayahay said while there is still an ongoing operation to recover the stolen items, they were already able to retrieve three pieces of jewelry, which the Oro Italia confirmed to be theirs.