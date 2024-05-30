7 NPA rebels surrender, yield 5 high-powered firearms

SEVEN New People's Army (NPA) rebels have surrendered to government authorities through a successful negotiation of the members of the Modified Community Support Program (MCSP) Team deployed at Sitio Ulayanon in Barangay Kalabugao, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon, the military reported.

According to the report from the 4th Infantry Division, the rebels were identified as 65-year-old Tataw Manghomosay Tingkayan, 58-year-old Erna Panhayan Tingkayan, 52-year-old Crisanto Borgios Ligayna, 50-year-old Jodelyn Castillo, 23-year-old Crisante Mantadayun Ligayna, 20-year-old Gena Abansa Altuhan, and 19-year-old Jonardo Manabudan Mantadayun.

All of them are members of the Headquarters Force NEO of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC), mainly operating in Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and some areas of Caraga.

Lieutenant Colonel Marc Bien Stevens Deslate, the commanding officer of the 8th Infantry Battalion, said that the rebel's decision to voluntarily surrender was because of their experience of extreme exhaustion and hunger due to the successive focused military operations in their area.

"After the successful negotiations of the MCSP, we successfully extracted the CNTs from Sitio Malungsagay, Barangay Minalwang in Claveria, Misamis Oriental through the joint efforts of the 23rd Infantry Battalion," Deslate said.

The seven surrenderees yielded five high-powered firearms: four M16 rifles and one AR18 rifle.

Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Niel Roque, who was in attendance when Deslate presented rebels, assured that the returnees will receive the benefits under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (EClip).

"Once again, thank you for your trust in returning to the government. If you endured 40 years of rebellion, hopefully, you can endure 3 years living with the government, and see the government's livelihood program become successful," Roque said.