9 NPA rebels killed on Christmas Day skirmishes in Bukidnon

BUTUAN CITY – Nine communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in a series of skirmishes in the hinterlands of Malaybalay City in Bukidnon province on Christmas Monday.

The Army 4th Infantry Division (4ID) initial report said the series of encounters occurred in the villages of Can-ayan, Kibalabag, Kulaman, and Mapulo.

Eight high-powered firearms, assorted ammunition, and personal belongings were recovered by government forces from the encounter sites.

“The 4ID has sustained its military offensives against the communist terrorist groups on Christmas Day,” the 4ID said in a statement.

The 4ID said three of its Army Battalions under the 403rd Infantry Brigade joined forces in the series of offensives, which started early morning.

Three of the nine killed were females as the rebels battled it out against forces from the 8th and 88th Infantry Battalions and the 1st Special Forces Battalion.

As of posting time, pursuit operations were ongoing in the affected villages. (PNA)