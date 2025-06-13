A glimpse of elegance and confidence

THE 12 official candidates for Miss Cagayan de Oro 2025 were introduced on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Centrio Ayala Mall.

This press and public presentation is a key event leading up to the pageant.

Members of the local media and blogging community attended, voting for the "Darling of the Press" after a brief question and answer segment. The winner of this award will be announced later.

The official candidates are:

- Candidate No. 1: Ghia Bella Joice Aranas, Barangay Kauswagan

- Candidate No. 2: Prexy Joy Albacete, Barangay Carmen

- Candidate No. 3: Shane Gwen Agcopra Macalungan, Barangay Camaman-an

- Candidate No. 4: Charlaine Shrose Batobato, Barangay Gusa

- Candidate No. 5: Melody Lusterio, Barangay Lumbia

- Candidate No. 6: Christine Campion, Barangay Bulua

- Candidate No. 7: Shades De Lara Caminos, Barangay Macabalan

- Candidate No. 8: Gwyneth Jemimah Chan, Barangay Lapasan

- Candidate No. 9: Francienne Elle Simon, Barangay FS Catanico

- Candidate No. 10: Berjayneth Chee, Barangay Bulua

- Candidate No. 11: Francine Mushieda Abueva, Barangay Macasandig

- Candidate No. 12: Rianne Mae Mofar Getuaban, Barangay Camaman-an

On Thursday, the candidates showcased their grace and confidence in modern Filipiniana ensembles. These outfits, designed by top Cagayan de Oro designers, highlighted their individual personalities and cultural pride.

Each candidate introduced herself and shared details about their lives. The event focused on beauty, intelligence, and social responsibility, aligning with the pageant's goal to empower young women and promote positive change.

The Miss Cagayan de Oro 2025 pageant promises an exciting competition. The presentation generated enthusiasm and support from the community, eager to see their representatives perform in the upcoming finals. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)