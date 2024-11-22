A night of glitz and glam: Limketkai Luxe Hotel lights up colorful Christmas tree

AS THE Yuletide season comes crawling in, the air begins to fill with a sense of magic and anticipation, and nowhere is this more palpable than at the Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City.

The event took place in the hotel's lobby, where the gingerbread and candy-themed Christmas tree became the centerpiece of the night.

Decorated in huge-sized lollipops, gingerbread men, chocolates, and sweets, the tree added a festive touch to the hotel's lobby, blending beautifully with the place's modern interior despite its almost childish decor.

No holiday celebration would be complete without delicious food, and Limketkai Luxe Hotel did not disappoint. Since this year's theme was "A Taste of Kumbira 2024 - Simply the Best," the hotel prepared a mouth-watering buffet featuring the winning dishes from Luxe Hotel's talented culinary team.

These include the popular Filipino dish Sinuglaw, the simple yet delicious Fried Saba Linusak, the beef curry dish Tausug Beef Saba Kulma, the flavorful Chicken Pastil, and the yummy delicacy Mochi Stuffed Suman, among others.

As the holiday season approaches, Limketkai Luxe Hotel welcomes both locals and travelers to experience the festive mood that fills the hotel. The tree lighting ceremony marked the beginning of the Yuletide season's cheerful time, creating a warm space for guests to relax and enjoy the spirit of the season while enjoying the lights of the tree twinkle brightly.

Whether you're a local or just passing through, the Limketkai Luxe Hotel stands ready to welcome you into a season of joy and togetherness. (Jo Ann Sablad)