A taste of fiesta in Cagayan de Oro

NESTLED in the bustling city of Cagayan de Oro is one of the go-to dining destinations for locals for its taste of fiesta and home that will warm the hearts and satisfy the appetites of its patrons.

Mykarelli's Grill, name derived from the combination of the names of the owners' two daughters: Julia Myka and Jiana Marelli Acapulco, is a homegrown Pinoy restaurant that offers mouthwatering menu that showcases fiesta food favorites, from the fan-favorite Chicken Inasal, Pork Sisig and BBQ, to no-pork dishes like the Pasayan and Panga.