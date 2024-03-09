A taste of fiesta in Cagayan de Oro

NESTLED in the bustling city of Cagayan de Oro is one of the go-to dining destinations for locals for its taste of fiesta and home that will warm the hearts and satisfy the appetites of its patrons.
Mykarelli's Grill, name derived from the combination of the names of the owners' two daughters: Julia Myka and Jiana Marelli Acapulco, is a homegrown Pinoy restaurant that offers mouthwatering menu that showcases fiesta food favorites, from the fan-favorite Chicken Inasal, Pork Sisig and BBQ, to no-pork dishes like the Pasayan and Panga.
According to Mags Acapulco, one of the owners of the restaurant, Mykarelli's offer Filipino comfort food, the "pagkaing sariling atin" and dishes that are "lutong bahay," at a price you can afford.
Often visited by families and barkadas, the owners designed the restaurant's menu selection to feed more than two persons, such as the Bilao, which could cater three to five persons, and the Budol set, which served six to eight persons.
A recommendation for group dining is their No Pork Budol and Porkest Best Budol. The former consist of their savory chicken inasal, pasayan in sesame oil, tuna belly and panga; while the latter consists of their mouthwatering sizzling sisig, pork barbeque and crispy pata.
The two meal sets also come with rice and a pitcher of iced tea or cucumber lemonade.
Apart from their delectable main courses, Mykarelli's Grill also offers a wide array of desserts to complete your dining experience. Their mango tapioca, buko halo-halo and mais con yelo are just a few of the must-try desserts that will surely satisfy your cravings and leave you coming back for more.
Mykarelli's Grill is also known for its warm and inviting ambiance that exudes a sense of comfort and familiarity. The cozy interiors, intimate seating arrangements, and friendly staff all contribute to creating a dining experience that is both memorable and enjoyable.
Whether you're looking for a casual lunch with friends or a family celebration, Mykarelli's Grill is the perfect place to indulge in delicious Filipino cuisine that will remind you of the flavors of home.
Make sure to drop by Mykarelli's Grill (located along JR Borja Ext. and Pueblo de Oro Township, Regatta Square along Masterson Ave.) and experience a culinary journey that will delight your taste buds and warm your soul. (JAS)