Active PNP member, three individuals caught using illegal drugs

AUTHORITIES have arrested an active member of the Philippine National Police (PNP), assigned to the Police Region Office 13, and three other individuals during a buy-bust operation at Zone 1, Nabulod, Baluarte in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on May 28, 2024.

The arrested police officer is a 35-year-old patrolman, a resident in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon. The three other drug suspects are residents of Tagoloan town. They were apprehended by operatives of the Tagoloan Municipal Police Station.

According to the report from the Police Regional Office 10, the primary target of the operation, a 35-year-old man, was allegedly the one distributing drug items within Tagoloan town.

During the operation, the police officer and two other suspects were caught in the act of having a pot session.

Confiscated during the buy-bust were seven heat-sealed rectangular plastic cellophane containing shabu weighing two grams and worth P13,600; one 9MM Taurus, one steel magazine, six live ammunitions, a P500 bill used as buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia.

All drug suspects are currently under the custody of Tagoloan Municipal Police Station.

PRO-10 Regional Director PBGen Ricardo Layug Jr. strongly condemned the involvement of any police personnel in illegal activities.

"The Philippine National Police will never tolerate or condone any illegal activities, especially those involving our own personnel. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within our ranks. Any officer found engaging in criminal activities will face the full force of the law," Layug said.

The police regional director also warned all active PNP members to never engage in any illegal activities.