Annika Ballos’ #LifeChangingVision journey with Borough Lasik Center

Her #LifeChangingVision Inspiration

Her decision to finally pursue vision correction, however, came from someone very close to her.

Annika revealed that her older sister had previously undergone CLEAR procedure at Borough Lasik Center. Witnessing her sister’s successful experience became the reassurance she needed to take the same step herself.

“I was inspired by my sibling to get LASIK because she had the procedure herself, and it greatly improved her quality of life,” Annika said. “Seeing her successful results gave me the confidence to undergo the procedure as well.”

Although she admitted feeling anxious before entering the operating room, those worries quickly disappeared once the procedure began.

“At first, I was a bit anxious, but the doctor and staff made me feel comfortable by explaining each step of the procedure. During the surgery, I experienced no pain—just a slight feeling of pressure. The entire procedure was fast, smooth, and easier than I had expected.”

For Annika, one of the highlights of her journey was the care she received from everyone at Borough Lasik Center.

“My experience at Borough Lasik Center was outstanding,” she shared. “The staff were friendly, accommodating, and professional throughout the entire process.”

She also commended the doctors for making sure she fully understood every stage of her treatment.

“They took the time to explain every step, making me feel comfortable, confident, and well cared for from beginning to end.”

Confidence, inside and out

It wasn’t long before Annika experienced what so many Borough Lasik Center patients describe as their own #LifeChangingVision moment.

“After the surgery, I noticed a significant improvement in my vision almost immediately. Being able to see clearly without relying on eyeglasses or contact lenses was truly life-changing.” she recalled.

For the first time in years, she could see clearly without reaching for her glasses or putting on contact lenses. Today, Annika enjoys a new sense of confidence and freedom that extends far beyond clearer eyesight.

“I now feel more confident, comfortable, and independent in my daily life, and I’m incredibly grateful for the positive results.”

From watching her sister’s successful journey to experiencing her own transformation, Annika’s story reflects how one life-changing decision can inspire another.

At Borough Lasik Center, every patient’s journey is unique, but the goal remains the same—to help more people experience clearer vision, renewed confidence, and the freedom that comes with seeing life without limits.

Because sometimes, the greatest inspiration to change your life is seeing someone else’s #LifeChangingVision becomes your own.

* Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro (Facebook)

* @boroughlasikcenter (Instagram)

* @docchesheredia (TikTok)

Ready to take the first step toward clearer, 20/20 vision? Booking an appointment at Borough Lasik Center is easy and convenient. You may message their official social media pages for inquiries or schedule: your visit by contacting the clinics directly:

Borough Lasik Center - Cagayan De Oro

* 2nd Floor, Ayala Malls Centrio, Cagayan De Oro

* 0917 110 1842

Borough Lasik Center - Iligan Satellite Clinic

* Iligan Polymedic, Bonifacio Avenue, Iligan City

* 0966 076 6816 (SPONSORED CONTENT)