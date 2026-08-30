Barangay Agusan wins 2026 Higalaay Street Dance Competition

THE contingent from Barangay Agusan bagged the P550,000 cash prize after it was named grand champion in the Higalaay Street Dance Competition and Grand Showdown of this year's Higalaay Festival held at the Don Gregorio Pelaez Sports Complex in Cagayan de Oro City.

The contingents from Barangay Carmen placed second in the Grand Showdown, while Barangay Bugo won second in the Street Dancing. The team of Barangay 17 placed third both in the Grand Showdown and Street Dancing.

The winners also received special awards aside from the cash prizes.

Barangay Agusan won the Best in Choreography and Best in Musicality awards, while Barangay Carmen bagged the Best in Costume and Best in Production Design awards.

Barangay 17 won the Best in Storyline special award.

The winning barangays -- Agusan, 17, Carmen and Bugo, as well as the other contingents from Barangays Bulua, Dansolihon, and Macabalan -- also got P200,000 each from City Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy.

Meanwhile, the Misamis Oriental General Comprehensive High School (MOGCHS) won as champion in the Higalaay Marching Band Competition, receiving P100,000 cash prize and P50,000 worth of Pocari Sweat products. The group also won the Best Band Majorette award.

The band of Liceo de Cagayan University was named first runner-up (P75,000 cash prize), and Tumpagon National High School won second runner-up (P50,000 cash prize).

Liceo de Cagayan University also bagged the Best in Costume award, while Tumpagon National High School got the Best Band Major. (Jo Ann Sablad)