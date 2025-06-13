Bayanihan in Action: SM CDO malls unite to bring joy, hope to Brigada Eskwela 2025

SM CDO Downtown Premier and SM City CDO Uptown collaborated for Brigada Eskwela 2025, refurbishing Misamis Oriental General Comprehensive High School (MOGCHS) for the upcoming school year.

Employee-volunteers, led by mall managers Lovelle See and Mell Sagales, repainted chairs, repaired windows, and cleaned classrooms. These efforts transformed the spaces into vibrant and safe learning environments.

“This is more than just physical preparation,” said See. “It’s a manifestation of SM’s deep commitment to community development and education through genuine volunteerism.”

The school community expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“We are very happy that our school has been chosen as a recipient of the Brigada Eskwela program of SM Cares,” shared Ms. Ethel Ludevese, a class adviser at MOGCHS. “We felt the love and support through the many volunteers who came to help. It’s not just the services rendered, but the connection and commitment that truly touched our hearts.”

Despite heavy rains the previous day, the spirit of "Bayanihan" prevailed.

Teacher Karen Jo Lupeba added, “This endeavor made us feel honored. Our students won’t need to do the preparations themselves. They will walk into bright, clean, and welcoming classrooms on the first day of school.”

This annual outreach aligns with the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela program, themed “Nagkakaisa para sa Handa at Ligtas na Balik-Eskwela” this year. The initiative highlights the power of collective action in building better schools and stronger communities.

The project is part of SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, driven by the company’s employee volunteerism program under its HR Department.

It exemplifies SM’s dedication to social good, education, and inclusive community engagement. (PR)