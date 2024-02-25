Binging on Oscar at the SM Director's Club

MARCH 10, 2024, is Academy Awards night in Los Angeles. So imagine you're a voting member of the Academy, and you still have to view all the Best Picture Oscar nominees. The SM Director's Club is out to help you catch up on that critical task. From February 28 to March 2, 17 Director's Clubs in Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, and CDO will show five of the ten nominated Best Picture films!

Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie, Past Lives, and Killers of the Flower Moon will be screening throughout these four days, and even if you're not a member of the Academy, it's the surefire way to recapture the cinema magic of these films, and discover why it's been such a bumper year for movies! This year's list of nominees has been hailed as one of the strongest line-ups in Oscar history.

Laser-sharp images, the Dolby 7.1 surround sound system, the super-comfy Verona reclining chairs, and the wonderful Snack Time selections, including truffle popcorn, are all waiting at the SM Director's Club to elevate your movie-watching experience.

There's no better way to get ready for Oscars viewing and cheer on your favorite film, actors and actresses, directors, and technical people.

Follow SM Cinema and Director's Club on their social media pages for updates and more information. Buy your tickets now! (PR)