Blog Con 2024: Empowering local content creators

IN A bid to empower local content creators in Cagayan de Oro and the whole of Northern Mindanao, CDO Content Creator's Club brought back the biggest blog convention of the year in the city Friday, October 4, 2024, at Limketkai Mall.

The CDO Blog Con 2024: "Elevating the Blogging Experience through AI" aims to foster a thriving blogging community in Cagayan de Oro and empower content creators through providing them with valuable insights, skills, and opportunities to grow their craft. The event is also to help local and international businesses by promoting them in this platform and several online platforms owned by various content creators.

"It serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and recognizing outstanding content creators in the region. Aside from that, the event also promotes local tourism and businesses through booth exhibits, branded Segments, live business demos, B2B networking, etc.," KC Curay, the president of CDO Content Creators Club, said.

According to Curay, this year's blog con promises to be an exciting and informative event, featuring inspiring talks from industry experts, workshops on various topics related to blogging and content creation, and networking opportunities with fellow creators and businesses.

The event highlight is the Content Creators Choice Awards, where the best personalities, businesses and content creators in Northern Mindanao are recognized through their craft.

CDO Blog Con will feature guest content creators from Manila, including John Daniel Jose (Juan Daniel) and Jeryl Leo Mabaquiao (Tito Je). The talks and workshops will be conducted by Dianne Sia- Luceñara (content creator from Davao), Dan Albert Pacquiao (content creator under Project Lupad), Mark Anthony Quitoriano (well-renowened aerial pilot, photographer and videographer) and Atoy Martinez (well-renowned local and international videographer and photographer).

"While the core purpose of CDO Blog Con remains consistent, each year brings new and exciting elements. This year's event is likely to focus on the theme "Elevating The Blogging Experience Through AI." This theme suggests that the organizers will delve into the use of artificial intelligence and AI tools in enhancing blogging and content creation," Curay said, citing the workshop topics such as Mobile Photography and Videography, Aerial Photography and Videography, Content Creator Ethics, and Social Media Monetization.

The use of AI has been a controversial topic nowadays, with it being the theme for the event, Curay said AI merely signifies the shift towards embracing technology to streamline and enhance content creation. She added that AI tools can help bloggers save time, improve efficiency, and produce higher-quality content.

"However, it's essential to use AI responsibly and ethically, ensuring that it complements human creativity and judgment," Curay said.

Here's the list of talks and workshops during the three-day blog con:

- AI As s Tool in Content Creation

- Content Creator Ethics (Do's and Don'ts)

- Aerial Photography

- Aerial Videography

- Social Media Monetization

- Tips on How to Avoid De-monetization

- Mobile Photography

- Mobile Video Cinematography (Basic Editing using Capcut)

There are also blogging contests and challenges that will showcase the talents of local content creators like the vlogging contests from Italiano Flats Primea and Apollo World Class Furniture.

The CDO Blog Con 2024 will run from October 4 to 6, 2024 at the Limketkai Mall Rotunda. (Sunstar Philippines)