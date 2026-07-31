Borough Lasik Center expands innovation and accessibility across Northern Mindanao

The addition of the Z8 LDV also expands Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro’s surgical capacity, allowing more patients to benefit from advanced bladeless procedures while supporting the growing demand for premium eye care services in Northern Mindanao.

“We are proud to introduce the fourth Ziemer Z8 system in our network. While the technology itself is remarkable, what matters most is what it allows us to do—deliver safe, precise, and high-quality eye care that gives people the confidence to live, work, and enjoy life with clearer vision.” Karlo Sanchez, Borough Lasik Center General Manager stated.

By continually investing in modern technology, Borough Lasik Center remains committed to providing patients with access to internationally recognized standards of vision correction and cataract care.

Expanding Accessibility: Borough Lasik Center Opens Iligan Satellite Clinic

Complementing its technological advancement, Borough Lasik Center has also officially opened its newest satellite clinic in Iligan City, marking its seventh branch nationwide.

Located in Iligan Polymedic along Bonifacio Avenue, Tibanga, Iligan City, the satellite clinic brings essential eye care services closer to residents of Iligan City and neighboring provinces, including Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, and surrounding communities.

Borough Lasik Center - Iligan Satellite Clinic is located on the ground floor of Iligan Polymedic, Bonifacio Ave., Tibanga, Iligan City.

Patients can now conveniently access eye consultations, comprehensive eye screenings for LASIK and cataract, and post-operative follow-up consultations closer to home. Those eligible for LASIK or cataract surgery may complete their consultations and pre-operative assessments in Iligan before undergoing their procedures at Borough Lasik Center's surgical facility in Cagayan de Oro.

"Our mission has always been to bring world-class refractive and cataract care closer to Filipino communities," said Dr. Gabriel Juan “Ches” Heredia, Borough Lasik Center CEO & Head Refractive Surgeon. "With our Iligan satellite clinic, patients no longer need to travel long distances just to begin their journey toward better vision. For us, it’s not just an opening of another branch but a beginning of a clearer and brighter future for our citizens in Iligan and beyond" he added.

The opening was graced by distinguished guests and local leaders, led by Mr. Verne Padilla, Executive Secretary representing Iligan City Mayor Frederick W. Siao, City Councilor Randy Ong, who also serves as Director of Iligan Polymedic Hospital, and OSCA Iligan President Edgar Navales. Their presence underscored the importance of expanding access to quality healthcare in the region and highlighted the shared commitment of both the local government and the private sector to bringing advanced eye care closer to the people of Iligan and neighboring communities.

With the arrival of their fourth Z8 LDV femtosecond laser, and the opening of its Iligan satellite clinic, Borough Lasik Center continues to strengthen its mission of making advanced eye care more accessible to Filipinos—bringing together innovation, expertise, and convenience to help more patients achieve #LifeChangingVision.

● Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro (Facebook)

● @boroughlasikcenter (Instagram)

● @docchesheredia (TikTok)

Ready to take the first step toward clearer, 20/20 vision? Booking an appointment at Borough Lasik Center is easy and convenient. You may message their official social media pages for inquiries or schedule your visit by contacting the clinics directly

Borough Lasik Center - Cagayan De Oro

📍2nd Floor, Ayala Malls Centrio, Cagayan De Oro

☎️0917 110 1842

Borough Lasik Center - Iligan Satellite Clinic

📍Iligan Polymedic, Bonifacio Avenue, Iligan City

☎️0966 076 6816 (SPONSORED CONTENT)