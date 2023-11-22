Bukidnon receives P533-M agri-interventions, services

THE Provincial Government of Bukidnon received P533 million worth of agri-interventions and financial assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Northern Mindanao during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair on November 11 and 12, 2023 held at the Bukidnon State University, Malaybalay City, this province.

According to DA Regional Executive Director Carlene Collado, the said agri-interventions include funding support for the establishment of an INSPIRE swine production facility and a postharvest facility for corn in San Fernando and Dancagan towns in Bukidnon.

The turn over of the agricultural interventions and financial support was led by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

The agriculture department also distributed hybrid rice seeds and fertilizers to 14,198 rice farmers, and Open Pollinated Variety white corn seeds to 200 corn farmers in Bukidnon.

A total of 18,831 rice farmers in the province also received cash aid worth P5,000 each, tilling land of less than two hectares under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Rice Farmers' Financial Assistance programs of the agency.

The DA-Northern Mindanao also turned over tractors, harvesters, hauling trucks, plastic crates, and other farming equipment and supplies to select farmers' cooperatives and associations in Bukidnon.