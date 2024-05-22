Butuan City under state of calamity due to extreme water shortage

THE Butuan City Council approved Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) to declare a state of calamity here due to extreme water shortage.

"There is an urgent need for this declaration due to the severe water scarcity impacting the city," read the city council resolution, citing Republic Act No. 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, which allows local governments to declare a calamity based on damage assessment and needs analysis.

"This legal provision aims to mobilize resources and provide immediate assistance to the affected populations," the resolution stated.

For the past three months, the city has been experiencing below-normal rainfall, which has significantly contributed to the water crisis.

Earlier this month, the Butuan City Water District reported a substantial decline in the Taguibo Aquatic Solutions Corporation water supply, with flow rates dropping from an average of 56.6 megaliters per day to 48.49.

The water shortage has affected 15 percent of residents and more than 30 percent of the city's agriculture, business, and industry sectors. (PNA)