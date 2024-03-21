Cagayan de Oro second richest city outside Metro Manila

CAGAYAN de Oro's per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached P343,936 in 2022, making the city the second richest outside Metro Manila.

This is based on the data on the Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released on March 18, 2024.

Per capita GDP measures the growth of the economy per person in a particular area. It gauges how wealthy or poor an area is.

The PPA is a mechanism to compile the GDP at the subnational level.

Listed as the top richest city is Baguio with P420,016 per capita GDP.

Ranked third is Lapu-Lapu City with P313,039 per capita GDP, followed by Iloilo City and Bataan at P306,444 and P297,930 per capita GDP, respectively.

Also included in the top 10 are Cebu City (P293,426), Laguna (P287,280), Mandaue City (P274,376), Davao City (P258,811), and Batanes (P251,955).

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro's ranking garnered mixed reactions from netizens with some expressing their congratulations while others commented on the state of the city's current water issue. (JAS)