Cagayan de Oro village named most child-friendly barangay

BARANGAY Kauswagan has been hailed as the Most Child-Friendly Barangay in Cagayan de Oro during the Pasundayag and Oro Kasanag Awards and Culminating Ceremony held in Chali Beach Resort and Conference Center on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Barangay Kauswagan won P120,000, a trophy, and a seal as the Most Child-Friendly Barangay for having the best practices, projects and programs that uphold the rights of children. They also got the special awards for "Exemplary Intiative in Implementing Adolescent Health Program and PISO for Nutrition," "Best Child-Friendly Facilities," and "Best Leadership Award."

Barangay Canitoan came in second and bagged the cash prize worth P100,000, followed by Barangay Cugman, which garnered an P80,000 cash prize as the third placer.

Apart from being the second Most Child-Friendly Barangay, Barangay Canitoan also won the "Outstanding Adolescent Health Facility" award.

Barangay Patag also received the "Outstanding Innovation in Addressing Learners At-Risk in Dropping Out" award and the Barangay Balulang got the "Exemplary Work in Maintaining Records and Registry of the Children in Conflict with the Law" award.

This year is the 10th round of the Search with 24 barangays participating in the event that aims to strengthen the advocacy of the barangays to protect the rights of children and help maintain Cagayan de Oro as a child-friendly city.