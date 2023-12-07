Cagayan de Oro wins Seal of Good Governance award

THE City Government of Cagayan de Oro bagged the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The awardees were announced by DILG last Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Cagayan de Oro City was among the 493 awardees of the 2023 SGLG.

The SGLG is an institutionalized award, incentive, honor, and recognition based program that aims to continue to uphold its commitment to bringing about inclusive and people-oriented reforms that will enable the local government units to foster a culture of good governance amid the challenges in the local government landscape.

Apart from Cagayan de Oro, city awardees from Northern Mindanao also include Valencia City, El Salvador City, and Gingoog City.

Provincial Government awardees from the region are Camiguin and Lanao del Norte.