Camiguin health workers dispel myths on breastfeeding, promote proper practices

MAHINOG, Camiguin -- Health workers from the Rural Health Unit (RHU) Mahinog marked Breastfeeding Awareness Month by addressing misconceptions and promoting proper breastfeeding practices.

During a radio program on August 11, 2025, Dr. Nilfred Solatorio of RHU Mahinog said breast size does not determine milk production. “Dili magdepende ang milk production sa breast size (Milk production does not depend on breast size),” he said.

He said that breast size is based on fat tissue, while milk supply depends on glandular tissue. Frequent latching of the baby to the mother’s breast stimulates milk production.

“Dapat ipa-latch on gyud nato atong baby para mukusog ang supply sa atong milk,” said Public Health Nurse Apple Namocatcat, recommending feeding every two hours.

(We should really latch our babies so the milk supply increases.)

Namocatcat also addressed the myth that breast milk may not provide enough nutrition. She said breast milk is sufficient for a baby’s nutrition, especially during the first six months.

Solatorio reminded mothers to be cautious with the medicines they take because some drugs can affect breast milk. “Naa gyu’y certain drugs nga dili pwede sa isa ka breastfeeding mom kay pwede gyud siya mupadulong sa gatas,” he said.

(There are certain drugs that a breastfeeding mother should not take because they can pass into the milk.)

He encouraged mothers to consult doctors and the RHU for guidance on safe medication and breastfeeding methods.

Meanwhile, Namocatcat said once a mother begins prenatal check-ups, she automatically receives lectures about breastfeeding.

Postpartum care is provided through home visits, where health workers assess the mother, provide vitamins such as vitamin A to support milk production, teach proper latching techniques, and address breastfeeding challenges.

Husbands are encouraged to support their wives during breastfeeding. “Isa sa atong strategies sa breastfeeding is ang support sa family sa mama nga ga-breastfeed,” Namocatcat said.

(One of our strategies is to have the family support the breastfeeding mother because she cannot do it alone.)

Through the Pabasa Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) program, families learn breastfeeding strategies and proper nutrition for children.

The RHU Mahinog held the Buntis Congress on August 20 at the Municipal Hall to provide guidance on pregnancy care, prenatal practices, and postpartum measures. The event also offered ultrasound and laboratory screening services.

Solatorio reminded the public that Philippine law requires government and non-government facilities to provide breastfeeding stations. New mothers are entitled to breastfeeding breaks during an eight-hour work shift, as well as maternity leave to support bonding with their babies. (HSGA/PIA-10/Camiguin)