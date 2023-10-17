Camiguin's 44th Lanzones Festival: A feast of culture, community, and culinary delights

Romualdo said, "Tungod sa mga sponsorship, medyo nakaluag-luag lugar ang province. Makahatag ang province og P50,000 each sa Kalanrakas [Because of the sponsorships, the province has augmented funds. The province can give P50,000 each to the Kalanrakas contingent]."

Promoting environmental care, the Trashure (Trash to Treasure) Making Competition will unfold, along with the Paksoy-Inspired Attire Making Competition and Showdown. The festival will also crown the Lanzones Festival King and Queen and the Mutya sa Buahanan on October 20.

The highly anticipated Lanzones Festival Inter-Agency Street Dancing Competition will take place on October 21, accompanied by the Lanzones Festival Sponsors Hour. Each participating contingent will receive P50,000 from the provincial government to ensure they have ample resources throughout the event.

Lanzones enthusiasts and tourists alike will relish the Lanzones Festival Extravaganza on October 22. The day's events include Lanzones Eat All You Can, Lanzones Eating Contest, Festival Delicacies Making Demo, and Lanzones Trivia Contest. The awarding ceremony for the winners in various competitions will also be held on October 22.

Lanzones Festival, then and beyond

The festival continues until October 28, 2023, featuring various activities and fun-filled contests. Detailed information about the events is available on the Lanzones Festival Facebook page, keeping attendees and enthusiasts well-informed about the week-long celebration.

The annual Lanzones Festival in Camiguin honors the lanzones fruit, a sweet tropical fruit that is widely available on the island. One of Camiguin's most important and anticipated events, the festival draws both locals and visitors.

It dates back to the first decade of the 1980s. Although different sources may give different dates for its founding, it is generally accepted that it began in or around 1981. The celebration was designed to highlight and honor the abundant harvest of lanzones, a significant agricultural output of the area.

As the 44th Lanzones Festival unfolds, it not only pays homage to the beloved lanzones fruit but also serves as a testament to Camiguin's vibrant culture, unwavering community spirit, and commitment to environmental sustainability. The festival stands as a testament to the island's enduring charm, welcoming all to partake in the joyous celebration of tradition, creativity, and the sweet flavors of Camiguin. (PIA/Recthie T. Paculba)