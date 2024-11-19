Catarman farmers, fisherfolks to benefit from over 300,000 agri-inputs from DA

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) - Northern Mindanao has recently turned over more than P300,000 worth of agricultural interventions to the municipal local government of Catarman, Camiguin.

The P366,158 agri-inputs, according to Mayor Kiterio Antonio Palarca II, is the agriculture agency's support to the town for the development of its local agri-fishery sector, citing the municipality's drive to increase production to meet food sufficiency at the local level.

The town also aims to meet market demand for local produce.

Among the turned over agri-inputs were 100 bags of complete inorganic fertilizer, 27 bags of organic fertilizer, 500 cacao seedlings, mini chainsaw, two pole pruner, plastic live poultry coop, waterer, feeders, egg tray, garden hose, and shovel.

DA-Northern Mindanao Regional Director Jose Apollo Pacamalan, for his part, cited the potential to establish a coconut processing center in Camiguin as the island holds over 2 million coconut trees based on the data provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

As most of its supply came from the main island of Mindanao, Catarman town aims to achieve food sustainability from its local produce with the help of the region's agriculture agency. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)