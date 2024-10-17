Center for Human Rights Education to be built at Oro city college

A CENTER for Human Rights Education will soon be established at the City College of Cagayan de Oro.

This, after the City Council approved an ordinance authorizing City Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy to enter into and sign the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

According to the City Council, the MOA will cover the parties' collaboration in the establishment, development, strengthening and continuous operationalization of a Center for Human Rights Education (CHRE) through the City College of Cagayan de Oro.

The CHRE aims to build a culture of human rights and continuously operate at the City College of Cagayan de Oro to undertake human rights education activities, involving its faculty, staff, and with its partners and clientele through instruction, research, and community extension activities.

The partnership between the city and CHR also aims to develop the CHRE as a social laboratory for human rights education innovations and in building a culture of human rights in various community settings. (SunStar Philippines)