Charge up your EV while recharging your energy at SM Supermalls

GOOD news for eco-friendly EV owners! You can find free EV Charging Stations (EVCS) at 49 SM malls nationwide. As the largest network of EVCS, SM Supermalls makes powering up your E-Vehicle quick, convenient, and gives you access to countless activities and entertainment.

Here are just a few of the activities you can enjoy while powering up your EVs at SM Supermalls.

1. Have a hearty meal at your favorite restaurant - or try something new!

SM Supermalls have numerous food options you can grab a bite from while waiting for your EV to charge. Dine in at your favorite restaurant, or be adventurous and try something new. Either way, you’re in for a treat, and maybe you’ll find yourself driving back to eat there again next time!

2. Get your steps in by walking around the mall, and taking the perfect selfie!

SM Aura Premier and SM Megamall are well-known for their vast collection of destination shops, while SM City North EDSA boasts of its Sky Garden and Cyberzone, which has all the latest gadgets and gizmos. If you happen to be at SM Mall of Asia, you can enjoy the picturesque sunset at SM by the Bay while having a cup of coffee or any early dinner. There are a lot of places to discover at SM Supermalls, but if you just want to relax, you can get a massage, a facial, or maybe get your hair and nails done while you wait.

3. Catch up on the latest movie offerings!

Everyone knows watching a movie is the ultimate pastime, so why don’t you catch one while your EV is charging up? SM Cinemas have some of the latest blockbuster hits that you can choose from, with great snacks available at the Snack Bar. If you’re going to wait for your charging EV, spend it by keeping yourself entertained!

4. Shop, shop, shop!

Time flies by when you’re having fun, and what’s more fun than going shopping around The SM Store? Browse each floor for everything and anything you’re interested in. Want a new pair of shoes? How about a brand new outfit for the next time you go out with family or friends? Or maybe you’re looking for items to spruce up your home - whatever it is, everything’s at SM!

SM Supermalls has a variety of options to choose from to make waiting more productive and fruitful. Next time you find that you need to charge your EV, head on to your nearest SM mall for an aweSM experience, without wasting a single minute of your time.

SM Supermalls’ EV Charging Stations support The SM Green Movement towards a greener planet. For more information on SM Supermalls’ sustainability efforts and a list of EV Charging Stations, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts. (PR)