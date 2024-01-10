ChriSMiles gifts Xmas Cheer to Leupapo Inc. Little Warriors

It was a meaningful day for everyone, the founder of the organization shared that the best way to encourage the children to fight is to bring joy in their hearts. It has been his long commitment to help patients and welcome anyone who needed help. The kids were very excited to see Jollibee perform exclusively for them. The happiness they felt warmed the hearts of everyone, especially to see them dance and sing for joy. It was one of the best ways to celebrate the holidays, bringing hope to the patients, sharing a beautiful memory they will carry in their journey.

The little warriors of the shelter painted a beautiful picture of joy through the smiles on their faces. It was a memorable day especially to the volunteers of the activity.

A beautiful moment SM CDO Malls would like to share and encourage everyone to pass on the culture of kindness to make our communities even better. (PR)