Church of God holds cleanup drive in Cagayan de Oro

IN A bid to improve the water quality in coastal areas and restore mangrove forests, the World Mission Society Church of God conducted a cleanup drive and mangrove event in Sitio Punta, Barangay Bonbon, Cagayan de Oro on March 17, 2024.

The activity was witnessed by around 100 individuals, composed of workers, university students, housewives and young adults, who planted the 300 seedlings provided by the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (Clenro).

Following the early morning planting activity was a cleanup drive, wherein the volunteers were able to collect 45 sacks or 300 kilograms of plastics and other wastes along the Sitio Punta beach.

Hazel Veloz, one of the volunteers, expressed her joy in participating in the cleanup drive and tree planting activity, citing that the event was "fulfilling."

"Participating in this activity is so fulfilling as it allows us to contribute in protecting our marine ecosystem and reducing the global warming. We look forward to participating in this kind of event again," Veloz said.

The World Mission Society Church of God has planted more than 13,000 trees around the country, as well as taking the lead in promoting the importance of environmental protection through the city streets, parks, beaches, forests, volunteer services, forums and seminar campaigns.