Church of God holds cleanup drive in Villanueva, MisOr

DETERMINED to bring back the cleanliness of the coastline of Villanueva town in Misamis Oriental, the World Mission Society Church of God conducted a coastal cleanup drive, bringing in the cooperation of its members, their families and neighbors.

The activity, dubbed "Worldwide Cleanup Campaign," was participated by around 60 volunteers who arrived at 7 a.m. to pick up trash along the one-kilometer-stretch of the coastline of Villanueva.

The volunteers were able to collect 500 kilograms of trash which consisted of plastic bags, water bottles, tubes, clothes, sandals, and abandoned fishing gear.

A representative from the Church of God emphasized the importance of protecting the environment, saying that protecting it is taking care of the livelihoods of our families and neighbors.

"Our members have come together with a shared commitment to keeping our community healthy and taking care of the Earth's environment to achieve environmental sustainability," the church representative said.

Leonel Teope, one of the participants, expressed satisfaction with his volunteer experience, citing that the smiles of all the volunteers while cleaning and the happiness the activity brought to the people has made him feel the purpose of his life.

This was echoed by another volunteer, Mary Jane Macalalad, who brought her high school student son in the cleanup drive.

"I brought my son with me so that he could learn and feel the essence of serving people and the community while he is still young," Macalalad said.

A resident of Villanueva town, Jolina Tagarao, who also volunteered for the activity, was grateful for the Church of God's concern and help.

"As a resident of Villanueva, this cleanup will greatly improve coastal preservation," Tagarao said.

The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources of Villanueva, for its part, expressed their appreciation to the initiative of the Church of God, stating that they would be glad for future coordination with the group.

The Church of God has carried out various social contribution activities in different parts of the country.

This year, the Church has consistently cleaned up downtown areas, parks, and beaches in many provinces, including Manila, Parañaque, Valenzuela, Tacloban, and Caloocan. The Church has also helped prevent soil erosion and improve air quality by planting over 1,300 trees in Quezon City, Antipolo, Urdaneta, Santiago, Iloilo, Laoag, and Baguio. Additionally, the Church has conducted the “Worldwide Blood Drive to Give Life Through the Love of the Passover” 12 times. (SunStar Philippines)